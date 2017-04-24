Best of the Gulfshore 2017: Eating & Drinking
Best noodles with no marinara in sight: If you believe pasta is meant only for tomato-based sauces or heavy cream, you're missing out. Zen Asian BBQ's Hokkaido ramen is a soup-er dish, featuring delicate strands made from scratch each day swimming in a spicy broth that simmers for 17 hours - plus a poached egg, king crab leg, mussels, shrimp, calamari and sprouts.
