ASH Offers New Treatment Options

Naples-based Animal Specialty Hospital of Florida expanded its physical rehabilitation and fitness center, installing an Oasis Underwater Treadmill . This hydrotherapy system gives patients the best opportunity to recover from surgical, arthritic, geriatric and chronically debilitating diseases and conditions.

