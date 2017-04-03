2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club murder
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 21 hrs ago, titled 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club murder. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
Gerald Petit Homme, 21 of Lehigh Acres, and Laman Lashawn Allen, 25 of Fort Myers, are two of three suspects wanted in connection with the death of Rogerio Anjos. The third man, 21-year-old Kaheel Perez, has been arrested.
#1 2 hrs ago
Kahleel Perez had violent past. He should have been put away long time ago.
