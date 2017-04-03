2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers s...

2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club murder

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 21 hrs ago, titled 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club murder. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Gerald Petit Homme, 21 of Lehigh Acres, and Laman Lashawn Allen, 25 of Fort Myers, are two of three suspects wanted in connection with the death of Rogerio Anjos. The third man, 21-year-old Kaheel Perez, has been arrested.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ice Man

United States

#1 2 hrs ago
Kahleel Perez had violent past. He should have been put away long time ago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Apr 1 Piter 73
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Mar 25 indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Mar 15 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Collier County was issued at April 06 at 4:18PM EDT

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC