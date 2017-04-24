2 Naples men killed in crash on I-75 in Bonita
Troopers say a white Hyundai Tiburon was reportedly traveling on the emergency lane passing traffic when the vehicle slammed into a box truck that was pulled over. The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|6 hr
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|6 hr
|Edith
|2
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|6 hr
|Edith
|2
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|6 hr
|Edith
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC