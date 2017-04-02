2 arrested for credit, gift card thef...

2 arrested for credit, gift card theft on I-75

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla. Two people were arrested Friday in connection with more than two dozen credit cards found at a traffic stop on Alligator Alley, the Florida Highway Patrol said, Troopers stopped a gray Chevrolet at around 2 p.m. on Interstate 75 at mile marker 64 for possible road rage actions reported by another driver, according to the FHP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) 23 hr Piter 73
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Mar 25 indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Mar 15 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC