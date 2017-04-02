2 arrested for credit, gift card theft on I-75
NAPLES, Fla. Two people were arrested Friday in connection with more than two dozen credit cards found at a traffic stop on Alligator Alley, the Florida Highway Patrol said, Troopers stopped a gray Chevrolet at around 2 p.m. on Interstate 75 at mile marker 64 for possible road rage actions reported by another driver, according to the FHP.
