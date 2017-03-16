Women in the Glades Talk: Local History From Coast to Coast
Local historian and author Marya Repko will give a free illustrated presentation about "Women the Everglades; Pioneers & Early Environmentalists" on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 3 PM at the Collier County Museum, Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Back in the 1880s it was difficult living and very lonely on both the east and west coasts of the state.
