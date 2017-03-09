WINK reporter receives American flag for first responder, veteran stories
NAPLES, Fla. WINK News reporter Megan Contreras was presented with an American flag by the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District on Thursday for her stories focusing on first responders, veterans and active military personnel.
