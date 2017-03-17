Upcoming Seafood Fest and More
We will be losing a very special Marco person and hotel manager and Tourist Development Council member when Mac Chaudhry moves upstate soon. I just finally learned to spell his name and there he goes! After 28 years with the Hilton Hotels, he and his wife are moving to northern Florida to be with their beloved son and daughter.
