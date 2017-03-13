Two players claim $1 million prizes playing new $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Vernon Dorsey, II, 58, of St. Cloud; and Joshua Reyes, 31, of Naples, each claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Both winners chose to receive their winnings as a one- time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.
