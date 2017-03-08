Traveling Missions for Spring Break

Traveling Missions for Spring Break

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Loquitur

When spring breaks with grace around, some students have absolutely nothing planned while others have been planning a trip since their previous break. Cabrini offers service trips for students who want to explore and help the most vulnerable, while other students go home or go on a mini-vacation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loquitur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei... 9 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Mar 5 Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Mar 5 Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Mar 5 Athos 2
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC