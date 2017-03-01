Third on Canvas 2017

Third on Canvas 2017

Successful Third on Canvas Auction Raises More Than $75,000 Benefitting PAWS Assistance Dogs and Friends of Foster Children Forever n February 23, 2017, more than 150 people gathered to bid in a charitable auction during the annual Third on Canvas in support of PAWS Assistance Dogs and Friends of Foster Children Forever. This, the 10th Third on Canvas, event brings together dozens of talented painters in a celebration of Third Street South and the Old Naples Historic District.

