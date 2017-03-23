Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
A deputy stationed at the corner of Pine Ridge Road and Taylor Road is stopping vehicles and showing drivers a photo of the suspect, asking if they have seen him. Investigators say the man walked into the bank around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The police have arrested this guy. He was homeless but now he has a new home. With Bars and locked doors.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|12 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Mar 15
|Cuban Coffee
|2
|Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei...
|Mar 12
|General Robert E Lee
|4
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC