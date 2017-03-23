Suspect search underway after Naples ...

Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery.

A deputy stationed at the corner of Pine Ridge Road and Taylor Road is stopping vehicles and showing drivers a photo of the suspect, asking if they have seen him. Investigators say the man walked into the bank around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 12 hrs ago
The police have arrested this guy. He was homeless but now he has a new home. With Bars and locked doors.
