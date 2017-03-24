Suspect on the run following Collier ...

Suspect on the run following Collier car chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla. A suspect is at large following a high-speed chase Friday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County woman accused of... 18 hr Parden Pard 1
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Sat indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Sat indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Mar 15 Edith 2
Bicycle repair Mar 15 Cuban Coffee 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC