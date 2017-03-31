Shoot Down Kids Cancer Raises Serious Funds
On March 18th, gun aficionados, trained shooters, newbies and novices took to the 15-station course at the Gulf Coast Clays shooting range in Naples. The 85 participants, equipped with 12-gauge shotguns, were there to take part in the seventh annual Shoot Down Kids Cancer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society of Marco Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Thu
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Mar 15
|Cuban Coffee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC