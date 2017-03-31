Shoot Down Kids Cancer Raises Serious...

Shoot Down Kids Cancer Raises Serious Funds

On March 18th, gun aficionados, trained shooters, newbies and novices took to the 15-station course at the Gulf Coast Clays shooting range in Naples. The 85 participants, equipped with 12-gauge shotguns, were there to take part in the seventh annual Shoot Down Kids Cancer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society of Marco Island.

