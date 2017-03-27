She smacked a man in the face with a birdhouse, cops say. The birdhouse was destroyed
A Palmetto woman was arrested in Collier County on Friday after witnesses say she hit someone in the face with a birdhouse. The victim had told staff at The Willough at Naples facility that Monica Mehanny, 24, had threatened to hit him, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.
