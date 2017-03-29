RMC Group to Open 2 London Offices, Affirming Commitment to UK Market
Naples, Fla.-based RMC Group, a consortium of insurance and actuarial consulting firms, has announced it plans to expand its international operations by opening two new offices in the United Kingdom. "Establishing a permanent presence in Europe is another exciting step in RMC's growth," commented Ray Ankner, president and CEO of RMC Group.
