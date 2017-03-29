RMC Group to Open 2 London Offices, A...

RMC Group to Open 2 London Offices, Affirming Commitment to UK Market

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Naples, Fla.-based RMC Group, a consortium of insurance and actuarial consulting firms, has announced it plans to expand its international operations by opening two new offices in the United Kingdom. "Establishing a permanent presence in Europe is another exciting step in RMC's growth," commented Ray Ankner, president and CEO of RMC Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Mar 25 indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Mar 15 Edith 2
Bicycle repair Mar 15 Cuban Coffee 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC