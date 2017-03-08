Picayune fire debris carried for miles
A firefighter on the front line of the Picayune Strand State Forest wildfire has called it the biggest challenge of his career. He said he thought he was responding to a normal brush fire Monday morning and didn't realize what he was getting into.
