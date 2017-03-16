PACE's "Throw a Girl a Lifeline"

Over 400 men, women, PACE girls and honored guests attended the Annual "Throw a Girl a Lifeline" luncheon and fundraiser at the Naples Grande Beach Resort on March 3, raising over $95,000 for PACE Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee. "Thank you to all of our supporters and to everyone who contributed to making this years 'Throw a Girl a Lifeline' Luncheon a tremendous success.

