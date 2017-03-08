NBC2 Investigators: Who monitors air quality during brush fires?
As the wildfires continue to spread, the NBC2 Investigators wanted to know who's monitoring the air quality and what are we breathing in? The DEP says its air monitoring networks continuously monitor Florida's air. The NBC2 Investigators also stopped by one of the department's air quality stations at Laurel Oak Elementary in Naples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
|Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o...
|Mar 5
|Athos
|2
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC