Naples teen arrested for high school bomb threat
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from Sunday Mar 5, titled Naples teen arrested for high school bomb threat. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
An 18-year-old man is in the Collier County Jail in connection with Thursday's bomb threat made to Naples High School. Grayson Alexander Barry, 18 of Naples, was arrested for allegedly making a false report of a bomb threat a felony.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 Sunday Mar 5
During the Vietnam War era they probably would have offered this young man a deal --- either jail or join the military.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
|Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o...
|Mar 5
|Athos
|2
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC