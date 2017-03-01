Marijuana lollipops land 2 Naples men in jail
Cape Coral police say two men arguing and waving a gun in a downtown parking lot caught their attention - but it was the lollipops they were eating that looked a bit suspicious. It was 2 a.m. Thursday when police found Victor Fernandez Jr. and Ryan Godcharles, both of Naples, in the parking lot of Dixie Roadhouse on SE 47th Terrace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
