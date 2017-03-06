Mandatory evacuations ordered in Coll...

Mandatory evacuations ordered in Collier County

13 hrs ago

Two communities, as well as a section of Alligator Alley, are closed off following the massive 4,000-acre wildfire in Collier County. Interstate 75 between SR-29 at exit 80 and Golden Gate Parkway at exit 105 is closed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

