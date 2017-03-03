Library Advisory Board to Meet
The Collier County Library Advisory Board will meet at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 15, in the Headquarters Regional Library, located at 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples. In regards to the public meeting, two or more members of the Board of County Commissioners may be present and may participate at the meeting.
