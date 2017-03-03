Kaitlin Creedon - When Irish Feet Are...

Kaitlin Creedon - When Irish Feet Are Dancing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

"I danced in the morning when the world was begun, and I danced in the moon and the stars and the sunDance then, wherever you may be. I am the Lord of the Dance, said he.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... 9 hr General Robert E Lee 11
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... 9 hr General Robert E Lee 9
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC