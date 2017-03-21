IT recruiter struggles to find qualified SWFL candidates
NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida is behind the times when it comes to one of the nation's fastest growing industries, says one recruiter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Mar 15
|Cuban Coffee
|2
|Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei...
|Mar 12
|General Robert E Lee
|4
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC