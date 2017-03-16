Israel Fest Returns to Naples for Second Year
On Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 12-3 PM, come to Fleischmann Park in Naples for a community wide celebration of Israel. Enjoy a fun, exciting day as you learn more about Israel, a country with a rich cultural history, and America's most valued ally in the Middle East.
