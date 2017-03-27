Home of the Month: How Worldly

With 6,300 square feet of living space under air , this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom Quail West estate is a testament to international cooperation and good taste. Perched majestically along a lakefront, the recently built Dan Sater-designed property informs guests immediately that they're not going to experience the traditional Mediterranean home that Naples has become famous for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.