Fla. brush fire destroys two homes as flames close I-75 Residents flee as wind fans flames burning thousands of acres. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ncf2CE Emergency workers unload packages of water during a break from fighting the Collier County brush fires at the staging area in a parking lot on the corner of Collier Blvd and Davis Blvd on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.