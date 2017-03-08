FDLE: Terrorists in Florida need to be stopped
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Thursday, titled FDLE: Terrorists in Florida need to be stopped. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
Swearingen said he needs millions of dollars to hire new officers to sniff out the terrorists. It's so serious that he needs 46 more counterterrorism experts.
#1 Friday
We all agree that terrorists in our country need to be stopped but many if not most of the arrested terrorists have been involved with undercover agents who pretended to be on their side and guided them towards a terror plot and then arrested them before it unfolded or gave them harmless fake explosives or something like that. The really dangerous terrorists aren't going to give any warnings or get involved with undercover law enforcement guys.
