FDLE: Terrorists in Florida need to b...

FDLE: Terrorists in Florida need to be stopped

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Thursday, titled FDLE: Terrorists in Florida need to be stopped. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Swearingen said he needs millions of dollars to hire new officers to sniff out the terrorists. It's so serious that he needs 46 more counterterrorism experts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 Friday
We all agree that terrorists in our country need to be stopped but many if not most of the arrested terrorists have been involved with undercover agents who pretended to be on their side and guided them towards a terror plot and then arrested them before it unfolded or gave them harmless fake explosives or something like that. The really dangerous terrorists aren't going to give any warnings or get involved with undercover law enforcement guys.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei... Fri Cuban Coffee 1
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Mar 5 Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Mar 5 Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Mar 5 Athos 2
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC