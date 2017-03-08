Family continues search for missing Collier County man
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help tracking down a Collier County man who went missing just over four months ago. According to Crime Stoppers, Sunday, Nov. 6, was the last day family members heard from 25-year-old Jacob "Jake" Ruddy.
