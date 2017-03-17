Community Donates Corks for a Cause
When the Rotary Clubs and Kiwanis Club joined forces to participate in the Meals of Hope, their desire was to bring a hands-on approach to ending hunger. Last year, over 500 volunteers joined forces at a Meals of Hope packaging event on island and in just under two hours, they packaged over 253,000 meals.
