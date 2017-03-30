Collier man accused of nearly beating friend to death
NAPLES, Fla. A 36-year-old man is accused of nearly beating his long-time friend to death during a birthday celebration at 3190 Karen Drive, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Thu
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Mar 15
|Cuban Coffee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC