Collier County Wildfire Afternoon Update

Location: Picayune Strand State Forest in Naples, Florida Acreage: 7,500 approximately Fire Started: Sunday 3/5/17: 2 pm Cause: Under Investigation Containment: 40% Weather: Winds are coming out of the East and forecasted to shift out of the South Afternoon fire activity is anticipated to increase as humidity decreases and wind gusts increase. Firefighters are strategically placed in areas that embers are expected to be of concern while improving containment lines.

