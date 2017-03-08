Collier County Wildfire Afternoon Update
Location: Picayune Strand State Forest in Naples, Florida Acreage: 7,500 approximately Fire Started: Sunday 3/5/17: 2 pm Cause: Under Investigation Containment: 40% Weather: Winds are coming out of the East and forecasted to shift out of the South Afternoon fire activity is anticipated to increase as humidity decreases and wind gusts increase. Firefighters are strategically placed in areas that embers are expected to be of concern while improving containment lines.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
|Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o...
|Mar 5
|Athos
|2
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
