Celebrate St. Patrick's Day West of G...

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day West of Galway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

Keep your St. Patrick's Day mood going all throughout the weekend and come listen to the West of Galway perform Irish music on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. Bring your golf carts, chairs and blankets, head on down to the Boca Grande Community Center and enjoy some good, live Irish entertainment during this two-hour concert. Based in Naples, West of Galway has been entertaining crowds throughout the state as well as up and down the eastern coast of the nation for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Wed Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Wed Edith 2
Bicycle repair Mar 15 Cuban Coffee 2
News Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei... Mar 12 General Robert E Lee 4
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Mar 5 Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Mar 5 Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Mar 5 Athos 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC