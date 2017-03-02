CDC study reveals middle-aged adults ...

CDC study reveals middle-aged adults more likely to fatally overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NAPLES, Fla. The rate of fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. more than doubled since 1999, outpacing suicide and car accidents in 2015 as a cause of death, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... 6 hr General Robert E Lee 9
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... 7 hr General Robert E Lee 5
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC