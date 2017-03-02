CDC study reveals middle-aged adults more likely to fatally overdose
NAPLES, Fla. The rate of fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. more than doubled since 1999, outpacing suicide and car accidents in 2015 as a cause of death, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
