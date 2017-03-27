Cape man passed out behind wheel with...

Cape man passed out behind wheel with child passenger

19 hrs ago

A Cape Coral man found passed out behind the wheel Monday evening with a child passenger along with drug paraphernalia will not face drug charges. Anthony Mendez, 32 of Cape Coral, was charged with child neglect, DUI, and violating his "business purposes only" driver's license restriction.

