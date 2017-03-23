Buckingham mulch fire continues to burn
In Lee County, it's day three of a mulch fire that's sending smoke across the area from Country Lakes Farms in Buckingham. The smoke is so bad that schools nearby including Orange River, Oak Hammock, Manatee, and Tice kept kids inside for recess Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Mar 15
|Cuban Coffee
|2
|Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei...
|Mar 12
|General Robert E Lee
|4
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC