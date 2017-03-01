Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling operation
Border Patrol agents were seen in Naples at the Coast Guard Auxiliary on 9th Street on Tuesday. Their vehicles were parked there all day with agents walking in and out of the locked building near the Naples city dock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|4 hr
|Edith
|4
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Tue
|Edith
|8
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC