"Antiscience" Bill Would Force School Boards to Listen to Silly Complaints About Books
Members of a conservative group found fault with classics like The Catcher in the Rye for featuring "homosexual themes" and The Great Gatsby for showcasing the "moral decay of the wealthy." Also of a concern to these sharp-eyed parents: a world history book that presented evolution as fact and "the biblical theory as ludicrous" and a history textbook that discussed climate change.
