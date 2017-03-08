a Cru Nighta to Make a Splash
The twice-yearly event is the product of one of the largest distributors of Italian wines, The Winebow Group, and it honors a different unique single-vineyard wine each time. On March 15, it's from Orma, a prestigious producer in the Bolgheri region, and the Merlot-heavy Super Tuscan blend also holds 30 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 20 percent Cabernet Franc grapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
|Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o...
|Mar 5
|Athos
|2
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC