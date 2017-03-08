a Cru Nighta to Make a Splash

The twice-yearly event is the product of one of the largest distributors of Italian wines, The Winebow Group, and it honors a different unique single-vineyard wine each time. On March 15, it's from Orma, a prestigious producer in the Bolgheri region, and the Merlot-heavy Super Tuscan blend also holds 30 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 20 percent Cabernet Franc grapes.

