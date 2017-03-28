6 Truly Nolen offices recognized

6 Truly Nolen offices recognized

Six of Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control's service offices have been recognized as 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award winners. The winners include Naples, Fla., and New Holland, Pa., for the second consecutive year; as well as Key Largo, South Miami and Tampa, Fla., and Columbus, Ohio.

