$1,200 Scholarship Offered by FSASE
Jennifer J. Edwards, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, is accepting applications for a scholarship opportunity until Wednesday, March 29. The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida. Applicants must be Political Science, Public or Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication majors who have finished two years of junior college or undergraduate work.
