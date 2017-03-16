$1,200 Scholarship Offered by FSASE

Jennifer J. Edwards, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, is accepting applications for a scholarship opportunity until Wednesday, March 29. The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida. Applicants must be Political Science, Public or Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication majors who have finished two years of junior college or undergraduate work.

