$1,200 Scholarship Offered by FSASE

$1,200 Scholarship Offered by FSASE

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Jennifer J. Edwards, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, is accepting applications for a scholarship opportunity until Wednesday, March 29. The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida. Applicants must be Political Science, Public or Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication majors who have finished two years of junior college or undergraduate work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Wed Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Wed Edith 2
Bicycle repair Wed Cuban Coffee 2
News Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei... Mar 12 General Robert E Lee 4
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Mar 5 Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Mar 5 Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Mar 5 Athos 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC