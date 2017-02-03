WWII planes parked in Naples for hist...

WWII planes parked in Naples for historians, thrill seekers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Not only could you tour some of the World War II-era planes but you could fly in them as well, for a price, of course. "I hope he realizes what the guys went through who defended our country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dee edwards naples florida Sat Household Concerned 1
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Sat Cuban Coffee 1
News From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom... Sat Cuban Coffee 1
News Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col... Sat Cuban Coffee 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Feb 2 Robert 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Jan 30 Edith 6
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Jan 28 Cettman 72
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC