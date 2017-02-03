White Marlin Open To Stay In Federal Suit, Judge Rules

There was some movement on Friday in the federal suit involving the alleged rules violation in the 2016 White Marlin Open , including a ruling by the judge the tournament will remain a party in the case and another ruling that it will not be afforded a "grossly disproportionate" amount of the $2.8 million at stake in attorney fees and costs. About two weeks after the tournament's conclusion, WMO officials reported a potential rules infraction that could disqualify the winner in the white marlin division, a 76.5-pounder caught by angler Phillip Heasley on the Kallianassa out of Naples, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.