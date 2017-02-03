White Marlin Open To Stay In Federal ...

White Marlin Open To Stay In Federal Suit, Judge Rules

20 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

There was some movement on Friday in the federal suit involving the alleged rules violation in the 2016 White Marlin Open , including a ruling by the judge the tournament will remain a party in the case and another ruling that it will not be afforded a "grossly disproportionate" amount of the $2.8 million at stake in attorney fees and costs. About two weeks after the tournament's conclusion, WMO officials reported a potential rules infraction that could disqualify the winner in the white marlin division, a 76.5-pounder caught by angler Phillip Heasley on the Kallianassa out of Naples, Fla.

