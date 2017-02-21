Weather Blog: How much rain has falle...

Weather Blog: How much rain has fallen so far?

21 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, nearly every community west of Interstate 75 in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties has picked up at least .5" of rain. Dual-polarized Doppler radar estimates place 1" today in Bonita Springs , 1.8" near Naples , 1.2" in Clewiston and 1.3" on Marco Island and LaBelle .

