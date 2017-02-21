Weakening El Ni o favors more active hurricane season
Weakening El Nino favors more active hurricane season - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida After below average hurricane activity in the Atlantic the last two seasons, a weakening El Nio in the Pacific Ocean could mean more hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico. This is due to the active wind shear that is prevalent during El Nio years not being so active, as we trend toward a La Nia, where the water near the equatorial Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Mon
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mon
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Mon
|Cuban Coffee
|7
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 18
|Giveittome
|7
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|golden gate error for db2
|Feb 16
|mpaul
|1
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC