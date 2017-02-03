Study looks into lowering cost of liv...

Study looks into lowering cost of living in Collier

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Friday, titled Study looks into lowering cost of living in Collier. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

In Collier County, families are paying too much for rent, leaving nurses, police, and firefighters to drive hours to get to work because they can't afford to live closer. Mason Bellamy lives in Lee County, but keeps people safe in Collier as a firefighter with North Collier Fire Rescue.

Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 Saturday
might be simpler to give these people raises
