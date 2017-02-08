Reconnect with a Rehab: A Couples Rel...

Reconnect with a Rehab: A Couples Releasea

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

"Couples sometimes forget why they fell in love. This is a chance to go back," says Ashely Chaffee, who came up with the game with her boyfriend, James Schlimmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Mon Edith 2
dee edwards naples florida Feb 4 Household Concerned 1
News From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
News Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Feb 2 Robert 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Jan 30 Edith 6
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Jan 28 Cettman 72
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC