Planning group withdraws support for Everglades bike path

A bike path and hiking trail that would have connected Miami to Naples along the Tamiami Trail hit a major roadblock Friday after opponents convinced a Collier County planning organization to withdraw support. The 12- to 14-foot wide River of Grass Greenway was expected to cost about $100 million with as many as 77 bridges on a 76-mile course that took it through the heart of the Miccosukee Tribe's reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.