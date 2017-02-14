Planning group withdraws support for Everglades bike path
A bike path and hiking trail that would have connected Miami to Naples along the Tamiami Trail hit a major roadblock Friday after opponents convinced a Collier County planning organization to withdraw support. The 12- to 14-foot wide River of Grass Greenway was expected to cost about $100 million with as many as 77 bridges on a 76-mile course that took it through the heart of the Miccosukee Tribe's reservation.
