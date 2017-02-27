PERFORMANCE: Jane Monheit Digs Ella -...

PERFORMANCE: Jane Monheit Digs Ella - And Plans to Keep On Digging

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: All About Jazz

Jazz singer Jane Monheit's musical home is the Great American Songbook. She showed a Naples, Florida audience on Friday, February 24, that with sensible bits of personal redecorating, it is still in very good hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... 2 hr Edith 2
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... 2 hr Edith 8
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Sun Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC